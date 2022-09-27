Prince Harry reportedly never learned from King Charles III or any royal family member that Queen Elizabeth II had died. Instead, he found out about it from an online news report while he was on his way to Scotland.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex learned about his grandmother's failing health from his father, who asked him and Prince William to come to Balmoral. A source denied reports that the new monarch called his elder son "some time" before the younger, saying, "there was no difference in those calls. This is a father and his much-loved sons."

But the 38-year-old sadly found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died while he was still on his flight to Aberdeen. It is understood that King Charles III tried to reach him on his phone but could not get through.

Instead, Prince Harry "read a breaking news announcement online" before they could talk on the phone. Sources within Buckingham Palace claimed at the time that all family members were told of the Queen's death first before it was publicised saying, "The official announcement was delayed until after everybody had been told."

By the time the Duke of Sussex landed at Aberdeen airport from London, the whole world was already aware of Her Majesty's death. He arrived at Balmoral around 8:00 p.m. about three hours after Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The group took an RAF flight, while Prince Harry had to go commercial.

Rumours have it that he was not able to join his family on the same flight because of Meghan Markle. He had reportedly insisted on bringing his wife with him to go see his grandmother. But his father thought that it was not appropriate and mentioned that Kate Middleton would not be there too as she has to stay with her children at Adelaide Cottage.

However, most of the family members did not get to see Queen Elizabeth II alive. Only King Charles III, Camilla, and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland, were able to be with the Queen during her final moments.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were at the state funeral on Sept. 19 and are now back in California with their two children.