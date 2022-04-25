Prince Harry stirred criticism when he said on TV that he wants to make sure that Queen Elizabeth II had the right people around her. While some thought that he was talking about Prince Charles and Prince William, others suspected that he actually referred to Prince Andrew.

The 37-year-old confirmed reports that he and Meghan Markle visited Her Majesty last week during his interview on the "Today Show." He told Hoda Kotb that it was great to see his grandmother again and that she was in good form. He also talked about her good sense of humour and how they had tea together.

The Duke of Sussex also blatantly shared that he was just "making sure that she's protected and got the right people around her." This comment raised eyebrows with some royal experts blasting the royal for suggesting that the Queen is not safe around her own family. Some accused him of attacking his own father and brother and being offensive to Her Majesty's aides.

However, another claimed that Prince Harry could actually have referred to a famous uncle in his interview. He could have been talking about the Duke of York, who bravely escorted his mother to Prince Philip's memorial on March 29 shortly after he settled his sexual abuse case out of court. He was expected to be at the Thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey but he shocked the public with his major role at the gathering.

A source claimed that "there is a feeling this may be linked to Andrew who has grown quite close to his mother in recent months." The insider told the Mirror, "Those images of Prince Andrew escorting the Queen to Westminster Abbey may have upset Harry, which is now believed to be one of the reasons he made such an astonishing remark."

The source claimed that the Duke of Sussex is "familiar with the Queen's aides and there is no animosity at all." It is believed that the "Palace was aware that he might do an interview, but no one was expecting those sorts of comments."

A representative for Prince Harry has reportedly refused to elaborate on his statement about protecting Queen Elizabeth II. Likewise, Buckingham Palace declined to comment. It is understood that Prince Andrew will once again appear in public with his mother at the Epsom Derby in June.