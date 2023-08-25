Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will both be at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany in September. But she will be traveling at a later date to join her husband.

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed their attendance at the games saying in a statement sent to People that they are "delighted to attend." The spokesperson hinted that the 38-year-old will be travelling to Germany first to attend the opening ceremony and stay "throughout the entirety of the games."

Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star will join him "shortly after the games begin." There is no exact date given, but the 2023 Invictus Games will take place from Sept. 9 to 16.

"Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie, who has been called the mouthpiece of the Sussexes, likewise confirmed that Prince Harry "will be there from the star" while Meghan Markle "will join him later on in the competition." But they will "both be at the closing ceremony" where the Duke of Sussex will deliver a goodbye speech.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex will host the "Lifestories Scene" segment during the closing ceremony, which offers insights into the bravery and resilience of the injured athletes competing. According to The Telegraph, organisers have said that her contribution will be "poignant" and will serve as a testament to the games' ability to transform lives.

Meghan Markle has joined Prince Harry at the past Invictus Games, having graced the stage on two occasions. She gave the closing remarks in 2018 and the opening speech in April 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands, where they shared a sweet kiss on stage. Last year's competition will be the subject of Archewell Productions' docuseries "Heart of Invictus," which will stream on Netflix on Aug. 30.

Ahead of the games, the duke has shared his excitement and nervousness at the same time in a video message to the athletes. He noted, "You're all on different parts of your healing journey — we all are, we always will be — but I can assure you that this experience will hopefully be life changing, and you will come out of it a better person for sure."

But prior to attending the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany, Prince Harry will return to London for a charity close to his heart. He will attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 7, a day before the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II. It is unclear if Meghan Markle will join him at the event.