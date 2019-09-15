Prince Harry is all set to usher in his 35th birthday today. However, there is a new controversy that has come to light now. It is not surrounding the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle this time, but Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couple's birthday message to Markle on her birthday in August, caused quite a stir.

Prince Harry will celebrate his 35th birthday with his wife, Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison on Sunday. The latter celebrated turning 38 in August, when they jetted off to Ibiza. They royal couple were severely criticised over the use of private jets that refused to die down for some time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also got embroiled in a controversy on the Duchess of Sussex's birthday. In a podcast of "Royals" from Australian magazine, New Idea, a royal expert spoke about William and Kate's Instagram post, wishing Meghan, Express reports.

"Of course, Kate and William also had to put up a message, because of course you have to reciprocate. There's been a lot of criticism, though, about the photograph that Kate and William decided to post," said Angela Mollard, the royal expert.

She added that it was a picture of the two couples seen laughing during last Christmas. "People have become outraged about this because it's not just a picture of Meghan," she said.

Mollard analysed that it was an old photograph of theirs as there hasn't been any new photograph of the four together yet. She claimed that it may suggest that they "possibly don't get together that much." Mollard questioned why William and Kate were being criticised for the photograph.

The royal expert had a piece of advice for Harry, saying that he should try and mend his relationship with his brother.

Meanwhile in another news, when Kate went to drop her daughter Princess Charlotte for her first day of school, she reportedly attended a meeting on mental health. The duchess spent time at a three-hour workshop organised at her children's school, St. Thomas's Battersea in London, People reports. The Award-winning mental health campaigner Hope Virgo "covered everything from body image issues to how pupils can emotionally support each other."