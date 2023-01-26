Princess Eugenie shares a close bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and so they would have been among the first to learn of her pregnancy.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have been amongst the first to hear the news of Eugenie's pregnancy. Meghan and Harry are close with Eugenie – and not only has she stayed with them in California, but they have been on holidays together before Harry's marriage."

The editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine even suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could use King Charles III's coronation on May 6 as an excuse to see Princess Eugenie.

She said, "If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May, there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie as by then it is doubtful if she will want to travel herself."

Seward thinks that the 32-year-old's baby announcement is a good distraction from the royal drama surrounding the release of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare." She said, "Royal babies have always provided positive news especially when everything around us is so troubled."

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson ended speculations that she is pregnant with her second child with Jack Brooksbank on Instagram. She announced her pregnancy with a sweet photo of her and her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank kissing her growing baby belly. She wrote, "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

The Duchess of York was among those who sent their excitement and she commented, "Granny heaven" along with a heart emoji. Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also commented with a couple of heart emojis.

One royal follower wrote, "Great news! Good to finally have it confirmed. Anyone seeing her at the carol concert back in December knew she was pregnant. Tying her jacket belt above her waist was a dead giveaway. I'm not the only one who suspected."

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace also sent their congratulations to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. In a statement, the palace announced that the royal family is "delighted" and that August is "very much" looking forward to being a big brother. The baby will reportedly be 13th in line to the British throne. It is unconfirmed if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were indeed among the first to know about Princess Eugenie's pregnancy.