Prince Harry will likely cause problems for the royal family when his memoir comes out later this year. There are reports claiming that he will attack certain individuals especially Camilla, Prince Charles, and Prince William.

Speculations are rife that the 37-year-old will reveal family secrets in his book, with some deemed to be controversial. He is said to be under pressure to share salacious revelations as part of his advance payment from his publisher, Penguin Random House.

According to royal biographer Tina Brown, there are only a few people that the Duke of Sussex will not go after in his memoir. These include his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II because "she's sacrosanct." She added that he will also probably also go after Kate Middleton, "who he's very fond of."

"But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William," the writer told The Telegraph.

The author of "The Diana Chronicles" claimed that Prince Harry's memoir will likely make his brother Prince William "very angry." She mentioned how he was said to be "disgusted" by previous attacks on the Duchess of Cambridge.

"But that's nothing compared to how furious he's going to be when this book comes out," she said.

Brown's comments came after she shared her insight into Princess Diana's infamous Panorama interview. She said the late royal did not regret her decision to do the interview with Martin Bashir. It reportedly only helped her further gain the public's sympathy. She said that the 1995 sit-down interview left her "with the public in the palm of her hand."

Brown is releasing a book called "The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor- The Truth And The Turmoil." Out on April 12, it is said to contain "powerful revelations" that will "irrevocably change the way readers perceive and understand the Royal Family."

As for Prince Harry, he previously announced that his memoir will contain "wholly truthful" accounts of his life and life experiences. He said he is writing the book not as a prince, but as the man that he grew up to become. It is said that aside from talking about Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla, he will also share his experience becoming a father to his children with Meghan Markle.