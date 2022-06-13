Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, certainly delighted the public with his antics at the Platinum Jubilee. A body language expert said his rambunctious behaviour suggests he is the entertainer of the family.

The four-year-old was caught making faces on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour. He also divided people's opinions about how he is being raised at home when he stuck his tongue out and pulled angry faces at his mother during the Platinum Jubilee pageant.

He even caught the attention of his uncle, Mike Tindall, who jokingly warned him to behave as he signed, "I am watching you" with his hand. There were those who claimed Prince Louis acted out because he must have felt bored. Meanwhile, others accused the Duchess of Cambridge of raising an undisciplined child.

Body language expert Judi James told The Sun, "Mike Tindall might have been using a fun warning sign on Louis but it looks suspiciously like Louis might have been modelling a lot of his comedy poses on his super-fun royal 'uncle'. Louis has already learnt how to be popular: when he wasn't making his family laugh with his jokes he was showing love and affection with his cuddles."

She said the young royal delighted the public with his antics. He showed that he is "clearly the one who adores being the centre of everyone's attention and the one who loves to entertain and make his family laugh."

At some point during the parade on Sunday, June 5, he was seen sitting on Prince Charles' lap. He also gave Kate Middleton a hug.

The body language expert explained, "His spontaneity is obvious but so is his popularity and his sociability as he was the one engaging with everyone and even lap-surfing to get cuddles from everyone."

Prince Louis reportedly showed hand gestures and facial expressions that suggest "he will be the royal optimist and the one most likely to encourage change in the Firm." James even compared him to Queen Elizabeth II as they both want to make sure to enjoy their roles by "not always taking themselves too seriously."