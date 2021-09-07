It is said to be a wish of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to relocate to Windsor Castle once Prince Charles becomes king. But this may not happen at all amid news that Prince William and Kate Middleton have their eyes set on moving there so they can live closer to Queen Elizabeth II.

The 73-year old has never settled in one particular home since she married the Prince of Wales, having bounced from his country home in Aberdeen to Gloucestershire. But she has reportedly not made it a secret that Windsor Castle is her favorite of the royal residences. Sources claimed that she is adamant about moving in while her husband performs his duties.

It is said that she cannot wait until Prince Charles takes the throne so she can move into the spectacular estate. But her long-held plans have been thwarted by her stepson, Prince William, who is said to be moving his family to Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be looking for a country home that is closer to London than their current home in Anmer Hall. They plan to live in the castle while they go house-hunting. A source claimed this decision has infuriated Camilla.

"Wills has pipped Camilla at the post – it looks like he's more likely to get the Queen's go ahead at this point. Camilla is furious. She is married to the next king, and her plea for Windsor has been tossed out by the Queen with very little thought," the insider told New Idea.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the timing of Prince William's reported plans to move to Windsor coincide with rumours that his father plans to make his step-mum queen. The Prince of Wales previously said she would only be Princess Consort.

The source called it "a betrayal to the very tough decision Charles and the Queen made together when he decided to marry Camilla after Princess Diana's death. The public made it clear that replacing Diana as their future Queen with Camilla would not be acceptable."

Prince Charles is said to be getting stubborn with age. Regardless, there will be "some people who will never warm to Camilla." Royal author Phil Damier told the publication that the problem also lies with their age. She and her husband "are now looking old" compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton whose popularity have also soared.