Prince William continues to carry out royal engagements even during the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The heir to the throne continues to do the good work, virtually and staying in touch with his charitable organisations and patronages as he was announced to have become a patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) for 2020.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke of Cambridge happens to be NET's "first patron." Meanwhile, the royal dad continues to stay in touch with the charities working to provide relief to communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William recently spoke to two local charities that are supported by NET through video-calling and expressed his gratitude and pride for the work they are doing. In conversation with the Moorlands Community Charity, the duke lauded the community spirit and Britain's response to the pandemic. He believes that "Britain is at its best" as the world fights against the fast-spreading virus.

"I think Britain is at its best, weirdly, when we're in a crisis. We all pull together and that community spirit and that community feel comes rushing back quicker than anything else," the duke said in the video.

Apart from work, William also took the time to speak to the charity's representative about their home life in the times of lockdown and had a light-hearted conversation.

Last month, the newly announced patron launched NET Coronavirus Appeal, a fundraising effort to help those who are hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. As per the report, so far, NET has distributed £12.5 million to local charities that are doing amazing work to provide support to the communities who are most vulnerable at the time of the health emergency.

William spoke to the representative of one of the beneficiaries DalDyDir, a community farm in Wales that is working to provide support to marginalised groups and people with disabilities.

"You're doing a fantastic job, please pass on many good wishes and big thank yous to all the volunteers," William told Jacky Crawford from the farm.

The community has been working to provide "caring for children with challenging behaviours, distributing food parcels to the community and growing emergency supplies to ensure the increased demand for food delivery is met," as per the caption of the post on Kensington Palace's Instagram post.

In other news, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a rare photo of their Kensington Palace home along with Easter wishes. Spreading festive cheer during the time of the pandemic, the royal couple shared a picture of hundreds of daffodils blooming in their London residence. However, the family-of-five are currently residing with their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

"Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter #StayHomeSaveLives," they wrote in the caption of the post that gives a good look at Kensington Palace from the outside.