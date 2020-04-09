Even in a lockdown, Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to carry out their royal engagements, virtually. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge got on a video call to thank the teachers who are busy keeping kids safe while their parents fight at the frontline against the coronavirus and spread some cheer on the occasion of Easter.

According to Daily Mail, on Wednesday, the couple dialled from their Anmer Hall residence to talk to the pupils and staff of Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire and had a virtual Easter themed party of sorts. As per the report, at the school, the teachers are looking after those children whose parents are either NHS staff or public essential services workers. While the parents are trying to keep the country going amid the lockdown, these kids have been given refuge in schools with their teachers. The couple shared a clip of their video call on their official social media account Kensington Palace.

The call began with the Cambridges introducing themselves to the children and appreciating their bunny ears. "I like your bunny ears,' said William smiling. "They look like the real deal."

The couple spent some time interacting with children who have to be at school because their parents are working in hospitals, supermarkets, and other essential services as COVID-19 continues to spread like a bushfire. They talked about their fun craft projects and what have they been doing in the school. Several children shared portraits of their parents currently at work.

After talking to a pupil, the couple shared some screen time with the teachers and expressed gratitude for their efforts and providing the children with a safe place to stay while their parents battle fearlessly against coronavirus.

"To you and everyone who is in during this time, it must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that their children have the normality and structure and they've got a safe place for them to be. "So really, really well done and for all of you, I know it's not easy circumstances, but it's fantastic," Kate told the teachers.

The call ended on a joyous note where they all wished each other Happy Easter.

To this, the duke replied: "There'll be a lot of chocolate being eaten here that's for sure."

And Kate responded swiftly saying, "You keep eating it."

William and Kate along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are currently residing in their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall amid the coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, the couple has cancelled all their public appearances and this happened to be their first virtual royal engagement together.