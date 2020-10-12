Prince William delivered his first-ever Ted Talk during Countdown—TED's first free and virtual conference on Saturday. The Duke of Cambridge joined a panel of experts and advocates in an initiative exploring solutions to the rising threat of climate change and global warming.

The 38-year-old royal delivered his emotional speech from the park close to Windsor Castle, home to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The father-of-three was joined in by several famous celebrities who have devoted efforts towards environmental issues.

Cate Blanchett, Shakira, Queen Rania of Jordan, and basketball star Yao Ming, Priyanka Chopra, and Al Gore were among some popular names who spoke at the conference, according to USA Today. The royal reportedly spoke during the fourth hour of the six-hour event.

For his recorded message, Prince William wore a blue shirt and a pair of jeans and sat beside a very large and old oak tree.

"I'm simply the latest in a line that can be traced back generations. This oak tree is close to Windsor Castle, which has been home to my family for over 900 years. 39 monarchs have lived here and enjoyed these beautiful surroundings," Prince William opened the talk. "I've walked here many times myself and it always amazes me that some of the trees planted here—living organisms dependent on soil, rain and sunlight—were here as they laid the first stones of Windsor Castle."

He went on to talk about the history of his family and how these oak trees have survived a thousand years. The duke talked about how fast the world has accomplished unimaginable things through innovations. However, the speed of our innovations in the last decade has damaged our planet consequently. And if we don't act fast, these changes to our planet will leave it paralysed forever.

"And what's more, this damage will not be felt equally by everyone. It is the most vulnerable, those with the fewest resources, and those who have done the least to cause climate change, who will be impacted the most.

These stark facts are terrifying.

How can we hope to fix such massive, intractable problems?

It may seem overwhelming. But it is possible," he added.

Then he revealed that he is immensely inspired by late US president John F. Kennedy who put the first man on the moon and named it moonshot. He then talked about his passion project, Earthshots that was launched by him on Thursday. It is the most prestigious award that offers a £50 million reward to the 50 winners who provide the best solutions to save the earth over the next 10 years.

During his TED Talk, William stated that if we begin to act now, we could change for good by the year 2030. He encourages people by giving an example of a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've built hospitals overnight. Repurposed factories. Poured billions into the search for a vaccine and better treatments. And we've been inspired by heroes emerging in every community across the world," he said.

The prince ended the speech on an optimistic note. "Whilst our generation represents just a blip in the lifetime of these magnificent oaks, we have the power and potential to ensure that they, and all life on earth, thrive for another thousand years and more.

But only if we now unleash the greatest talents of our generation to repair our planet. We have no choice but to succeed," he concluded.