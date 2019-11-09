Olivia Colman has revealed that Prince William doesn't watch "The Crown". The Oscar winning actress spilled the beans about the British royal when she made an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" on Friday.

Fans of the Netflix historical drama will be upset about this piece of news. Olivia Colman had an awkward exchange with Prince William at a Buckingham Palace reception, People reports. The 45-year-old actress posed the question to the royal which "didn't go very well."

Colman essays the role of Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown" season 3 on Netflix. "He asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, 'Actually, I know what you're doing,' " Colman said. "I was so excited and asked, 'Have you watched it?' " she continues. "His answer was a firm, 'No.' But he was very charming and very lovely."

She reminisced how in October she and her husband had attended the same reception in the palace. In a hilarious exchange with Norton, she told how her husband flicked a "loo roll" just to brag that they "got it from Buckingham Palace."

Colman admitted how she was "very uncool" and he was "charming." "He has that thing where he makes you feel you're the most exciting person in the room," she had told The Sunday Times.

The actress plays William's grandmother in the hit Netflix show that is debuting on Sunday, November 17.

Congratulations to Olivia Coleman who today received a #CBE from The Princess Royal in recognition of her Services to Drama. pic.twitter.com/X0HLtlN9Qm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 31, 2019

On being asked how she prepared for her role of the queen in "The Crown," the actress said that she didn't do anything. "Though I did have a movement coach, but still I walked like me, or rather like a farmer!" she revealed. The "Fleabag" actress also met Princess Anne in the October reception at the palace.

Meanwhile, it has been rumoured that the queen enjoys watching the series. Actress Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of "The Crown" told the show host that she overheard someone in the British royal family say that the queen "kind of likes it."

"The Crown" Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Sunday, November 17.