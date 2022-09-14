Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving queen of the U.K., died at Balmoral at 96, after reigning for 70 years. She passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell recently spoke with Closer UK, in its latest edition, to talk about Queen Elizabeth II's legacy following her shocking demise. He claimed that the mother of King Charles III wanted to bring the members of the royal family closer to each other.

Burrell stated that Queen Elizabeth II would be thrilled to learn that Prince William and Prince Harry are currently on "ceasefire" in respect of her death and the instalment of their father, King Charles III, as the newest British monarch.

He shared, "I sincerely hope that can happen – that Her Majesty's greatest legacy will be to have reunited her family at this very emotionally difficult time and help them to work through their differences and forge some kind of path for the future."

Paul Burrell added that Queen Elizabeth II never recovered from the death of the late Prince Philip, who she previously described as the love of her life and her pillar of strength. The ex-royal butler continued that Her Majesty's health continued to decline following her husband's passing even if she tried so hard to continue performing her duties as the Head of State.

He furthered, "Even after Prince Philip passed away last year, she wanted to go out there and meet the public. She didn't want to shy away and go quiet. Her Majesty didn't want to scale down her engagements, she wanted the people to see her."

It was also claimed that Queen Elizabeth II had hinted at missing Prince Philip months after his burial, something she allegedly could not express in words.

Meanwhile, before Her Majesty's death, King Charles III had attended various royal engagements and activities on his mother's behalf, seemingly preparing the former Prince of Wales for what may happen.

Burrell shared, "The queen didn't attend. But she had been handing over a lot of paperwork because she knew Charles would need to know how to run the royal estates."

Meanwhile, King Charles III said that the death of Queen Elizabeth II was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family and that her loss would be "deeply felt" around the world. The husband of Queen Consort Camilla said, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother."

He added, "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During the coming period of mourning, he said he and his family would be "comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

To recall, senior royals gathered at Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II's doctors became concerned about her health. All of her children – King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – travelled to Balmoral after physicians placed the late monarch under medical supervision.