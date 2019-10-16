Just two days into their maiden royal trip to Pakistan, Prince William and Kate Middleton have already won hearts. With their humble gestures and traditional choice of wardrobe, the couple is making their presence felt, and making diplomatic fashion statements.

On Day 2 of their tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special dinner reception at National Monument in Islamabad, hosted by the British High Commissioner in Pakistan. According to Hello, the couple chose to wear colour-coordinated dresses in a deep green, likely a nod to the colour of Pakistan's flag. Despite choosing glitzy fashionable attires, they made sure that their dresses were in accordance with traditional Pakistani culture and sentiments.

Kate Middleton wore a dazzling green, floor-length gown with billowing sleeves gathered at the cuffs. She teamed her attire with traditional long earrings and minimalistic makeup. Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in coordinating traditional green Sherwani, a long coat-like garment worn by Pakistani and Indian men. While the royal mother wore her go-to designer Jenny Peckham's creation, the prince wore a design by Pakistani designer Naushemian.

They seem to have embraced the colour of Pakistan's national flag with aplomb and looked stunning at the gala reception as they arrived in an autorickshaw (also known as tuk-tuk), the local mode of transportation in Pakistan. Their vehicle was as decked up in beautiful colours and patterns as themselves.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tuk-tuk a ride to tonight's special #RoyalVisitPakistan reception at the iconic Pakistan National Monument, to celebrate the prosperous UK-Pakistan relationship ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡µðŸ‡° pic.twitter.com/aZnBmGCUQZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2019

This is not the first time the Duke and the Duchess were seen in traditional dresses on their royal tour to Pakistan. On various engagements during their trip, the mother-of-three wore traditional attires like shalwar kameez, kurtas, and more.

Earlier in the day, the royals visited a girl's school in Islamabad where they talked about the importance of education and spent time interacting with children. Here, the Duchess chose to wear a blue Periwinkle kurta and salwar by local designer Maher Khan and she matched it with a stole, locally known as dupatta.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an official meeting and lunch with Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI in Islamabad. #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/d23kEdtBkx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2019

Later, when the couple met President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the 37-year-old royal looked beyond stylish in a westernised version of traditional Pakistani dress. She opted for a green tunic-dress by Catherine Walker and crisp white trouser by a local designer.

Since 2006, this is the first royal trip to Pakistan by the members of the British Royal Family. Said to be one of the most complex tours due to safety concerns, William and Kate's tour is to strengthen cultural ties and pay respect to the historical relationship between the two countries.