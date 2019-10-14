More than 1,000 police personnel will act as a "ring of steel" for Prince William and Kate Middleton will arrive in Pakistan on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's five-day official visit to Pakistan starting Monday has been described as the "most complex" tour of the royal couple by Kensington Palace. The UK will try to strengthen its bilateral ties with Pakistan, which has been under international pressure due to its alleged image as a safe haven for terrorists.

"This is the most complex tour undertaken by the duke and duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations," their communications secretary said.

Pakistani officials have confirmed the travel route of Prince William and Kate Middleton, which will also include a visit to Islamabad and Lahore and will be heavily guarded by the military. The visit will be the first royal tour to Pakistan since 2006, when royal heir Prince Charles and wife Camilla visited the country. Climate change, access to education and security will be the prime focus of the royal visit to Pakistan.

The details of the itinerary are kept hidden and will be revealed to the local media only at the last minute, as a preventive measure, considering possible security threat from Islamic militants, reports Telegraph.

The royal couple is also scheduled to meet Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan. He is said to have had a close friendship with Princess Diana and he also knew William for most of his life. The royal children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won't be a part of the visit.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has quoted the tour a "goodwill visit" that aims to "promote good relations between Pakistan, England and new generation".

Pakistan government spokesman Iftikhar Durrani said the visit will help Pakistan rebuild its image and show people that its safe to visit the country. "This visit is definitely going to help Pakistan build an image in the world, to see that this place is no more a security risk, this place is peaceful enough to host dignities like the royal couple," he said.