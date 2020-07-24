The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made a special announcement regarding one of their biggest charitable acts. Prince William and Kate Middleton's The Royal Foundation has granted £1.8 million in support of the frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic and coping with mental health issues.

According to the press release on the Royal Family's website, the grant will be made through The Royal Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund that was set up to work towards the challenges related to the virus outbreak. The decision was made during their meeting with four representatives including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors. The meeting took place earlier this week at the couple's countryside home Anmer Hall where they have been isolating with their children.

During their meeting, Prince William and Kate Middleton acknowledged and appreciated the "incredible work" done by the frontline workers during the pandemic. And now, the royals are stepping up to support 10 leading charities working to support the key workers.

The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly Â£1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisationâ€™s response to COVID-19.https://t.co/KncevCNway pic.twitter.com/KoTgGwi1xz — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 23, 2020

"Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19, but we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health," the duchess said in praise of the frontline workers as quoted on their official Twitter account.

"It's great to hear how The Royal Foundation is supporting you and many others to build resilience and give you the networks you need through its COVID-19 Response Fund, which will help ten leading charities continue their crucial work," the duke added.

As per the report, the enormous grant will be used to support number of schemes for emergency workers ensuring that each one of them has access to "individual grief trauma from Hospice UK." In addition, it will offer support to charities such as Best Beginnings, Place2Be, The Anna Freud Centre, and Blue Light (a project by mental health charity Mind). Among other projects, the fund will reportedly enable The Ambulance Staff Charity to provide an additional 2,780 hours of support for crews, and Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Shout 85258 and The Mix to boost their services.

The grant announced by the Cambridges is dedicated to keyworkers and the nation's mental health issues that are on the rise during the coronavirus outbreak.

"With uncertain times ahead young people remain vulnerable. We are hugely grateful to The Royal Foundation for their incredible donation that will enable us to continue growing our essential work to support the mental health of even more young people," said Chris Martin, CEO at The Mix in response to Kate and William's grant announcement, according to Hello.