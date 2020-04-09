A social media expert whom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to let go of along with 14 other staff after closing their Buckingham Palace office in March has reportedly found employment with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

David Watkins, who used to handle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Sussex Royal Instagram account from where they signed off on March 30, has been hired by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to his Linkedin account, the 27-year-old, who has earlier worked with Burberry and Apple, will now work for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge. "Digital & Social Media for TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," he wrote in his job description.

The Sussex's Instagram page managed by David Watkins had 11.3 million followers, even though they followed only three accounts- Global Positive news, Tanks Good News and the Good News Movement. According to his employment profile, Watkins was the "Digital Communications Lead" to the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex and used to represent the couple in the United Kingdom & abroad. His work included "overseeing the day-to-day management of brand strategy, digital, comms, content creation, copywriting, collaborations & risk management" for the couple.

The Kensington Palace's Instagram account already boasts 11.5 million followers, while it follows 100 profiles.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling into their new life at Los Angeles, while self-isolating with their son Archie in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming Easter festival on Sunday will be the first Easter of Archie, who turns one on Wednesday, May 6, and also the first Easter of the couple as parents.

According to a Hello report, the couple will be spending the day privately as a family in their Los Angeles home, where they shifted in March from their residence at Vancouver Island in Canada just before the US and Canada closed their borders due to the pandemic.

The British royal family traditionally celebrates Easter Sunday by attending church service in Windsor, however, this year's plans were cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Meghan could not attend the royal celebration last year as well, her first year as a royal, as she was close to her due date with Archie.