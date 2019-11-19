The much-awaited Royal Variety Performance was held on Monday. Gracing the occasion was royal couple Kate Middleton and Prince William, representing the British royal family at the event. The couple stepped out looking glamorous and dazzling.

The annual gala event was held at London's iconic Palladium Theatre in aid of the Royal Variety Charity of which Queen Elizabeth II is a life patron. The Duchess of Cambridge created a royal statement in her black floor-length gown with intrinsic lace motifs by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen. The figure-hugging attire featured a low-scooped back and voluminous flare in the skirt. Meanwhile, the prince looked dapper in a classy black tux.

People notes that Kate Middleton's Royal Variety Performance dress reminds us of her wedding gown that was also designed by McQueen. Just as her wedding gown, tonight's ensemble also featured heavy lace patterns and similar silhouette. As for her wedding dress, it was a work of splendour that was put together by the dressmakers at the Royal School of Needlework from Hampton Court Palace to create hand-crafted lace flowers on her ivory skirt.

Apart from her dress, what caught everybody's attention was her accessories, Erdem earrings that she recycled for her Royal gala look. She first wore these memorable pieces of trinkets last October at the opening of the new Photography Centre at the V&A. She teamed her sheer black dress with a black clutch and colour-coordinated stilettos.

The Royal Variety Performance is held in aid of the @RoyalVariety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron, and helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.



MoreðŸ'‰ https://t.co/6bXanJpw7V pic.twitter.com/yV1JoRsxMJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 18, 2019

The couple was seen interacting with the performers and other attendees before and after the event. The duchess was presented with a posy of flowers that was created with the flowers from the garden of the Royal Variety Charity's residential complex, Brinsworth House in West London.

Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are attending the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium.



The event is held each year in aid of @RoyalVariety of which The Queen is Patron, and has enjoyed Royal Patronage since 1912.

Royal Variety Charity is also known as The Entertainment Artists Benevolent Fund and it supports to raise money to assist hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK who need assistance as a result of old age, illness, or other circumstances. The live variety concert showcased performances by a star-studded ensemble cast presenting specialty acts such as comedy, music, dance and magic.

Hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan the show included the cast of Mary Poppins , Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away, and a special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester's Bee Vocal choir. Unfortunately, the star performer Sir Rod Stewart was forced to pull out from the show after his doctor's strict orders due to throat infection. He was reportedly "devastated and disappointed."

Kate and William are regulars at the event. The couple already attended the Royal Variety Performance in the years 2014 and 2017 previously. The royals even shared a rare moment of PDA when the duke put his hand on his wife's back as they made a grand entrance at the event.