Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to follow the path Princess Diana set during her royal visit to Pakistan. On the fourth day of the royal tour, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore and spent time with children in the children's ward. It happens to be the same hospital that William's mother visited during her private visit to Pakistan in February 1996 and raised funds.

The hospital is one of the most advanced cancer facilities in the country located at the centre of the city. According to Daily Mail, the parents-of-three retraced the steps of their mother by spending time engaging with children and interacting with a number of families of patients suffering from cancer.

The hospital holds a special significance to the British Royal Family. It was built by the former cricketer, the now Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan in 1994, a close friend of Princess Diana. Soon after, the late Princess of Wales visited the treatment centre. Here, she spent some time with children and created some emotional memories as she was photographed cradling a young boy suffering from cancer.

William and Kate visited the Badshahi Mosque where the latter wore a turquoise shalwar-kameez by Maheen Khan and a matching headscarf or dupatta.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple also visited the SOS Children's Village and read out stories to the children. They celebrated the birthday of one child among the 150 living in there. For the occasion Kate donned a white kurta and slim trousers by Gul Ahmed and stole by Maheen Khan. She and William also played cricket in sneakers.

This is not the first time William and Kate's tour to Pakistan has reminded us of Diana. The duchess's choice of wardrobe throughout her tour was reportedly inspired by Diana's choice of traditional outfit she wore during her tour in 1996, several months before her tragic death.

Previously, the couple travelled to the Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province in the Hindu Kush mountain range. In an attempt to address climate change issues, they witnessed a devastating sight of melting glaciers. Upon arrival, they were presented with Chitral hats and cloaks.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a settlement of the Kalash people in Northern Pakistan, to learn more about their unique heritage and traditions. #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/I1D7qF0WAp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 16, 2019

Kate and William seem to have embraced the traditional culture of the country pretty well. During their visit to a local community, Kalash village, they spent time to learn more about their unique culture and how the people are dealing with flooding in the region.

As per Hello's report, they received a spectacular welcome. As they explored the local culture, they donned traditional headgear and Pakistani outfits. The duchess was presented with a shawl and the duke donned an embroidered cloak. During her visit in 1991, Diana was honoured as Chitral Scouts' elite corps, and donned traditional outfit just as William and Kate.

Due to safety concerns and political tension, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Pakistan is deemed the "most complex" royal tour of all. However, stringent security measures and deployment of over 1000 police officers have ensured a high level of security for their maiden tour to the South East Asian country. The royal couple will be returning home on Friday.