Prince William and Kate Middleton have currently slowed down their schedule to spend time with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—during their half-term break. However, they have a date night planned along with an official royal engagement soon after the break is over.

According to Hello, on Tuesday, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge will be stepping out for their first royal engagement after the half-term break for a special performance of "Dear Evan Hansen". The musical night is being organised at the Noël Coward Theatre in London in aid of The Royal Foundation.

The Tony Award-winning stage musical is based on the book by Steven Levenson and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The show that premiered in the year 2015 was nominated for nine awards and won six at 71st Tony Awards. The six winning categories included Best Musical, Best Score, Best Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt, and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Rachel Bay Jones.

The royal engagement was announced by Kensington Palace on it's official Twitter account. "On Tuesday 25th February The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special performance of @DearEvanHansen in aid of The Royal Foundation. Mental health is a key priority for The Royal Foundation, which has developed initiatives such as @giveusashout and @heads_together," reads the post.

On Tuesday 25th February The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special performance of @DearEvanHansen in aid of The Royal Foundation.



Mental health is a key priority for The Royal Foundation, which has developed initiatives such as @giveusashout and @heads_together. pic.twitter.com/Su9rmgNzVg February 20, 2020

As per the report, after watching the play, the royal couple will meet with the cast members and spend time with them discussing important issues related to mental health, the theme of the musical. The play revolves around the story of a young boy Evan, who is suffering from social anxiety issues. With his yearning to make friends, he ends up writing letters to himself and fabricates an imaginary relationship.

Last year, the Cambridges launched a free and confidential 24/7 text messaging helpline in the UK as a part of crisis support by Shout UK. The charity is dedicated is a helpline for people who needs immediate support. Simply texting 'SHOUT' to '85258' puts the person in need in touch with the trained volunteer. It is free service on all free major mobile networks.