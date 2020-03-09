Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton are running on a packed schedule of royal engagements, the couple does find time for each other. According to the latest reports, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge went on a secret date night.

The details about their night out were revealed by the duchess herself during their royal tour of Ireland. According to Hello, the details were unfolded during a conversation with performers at Tribeton in Galway.

As a pair of tightrope walkers performed, Kate Middleton recalled the day when the couple took time to watch a performance at the Royal Albert Hall, which is located close to their London residence Kensington Palace.

Speaking to the performers at Galway, Kate and William revealed that one night the couple watched Cirque De Soleil at Royal Albert Hall and it is assumed that they were alone. In addition, they also revealed that Princess Charlotte is already doing a few gymnastic stunts.

"Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination," Kate said.

"And their flexibility, it's really good for their long-term health, isn't it? We went to watch the Cirque du Soleil recently, it was amazing," William added.

While they did not reveal which show they attended, the publication is speculating it was Luzia, a Mexican-inspired show that features incredible acrobats performing stunts and was running at London's most iconic concert hall from January 12 to March 1.

Thank you to all the wonderful people we met in Ireland! #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/msrkisjSf1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 7, 2020

Apart from performance by tightrope walkers, the royal couple also witnessed a performance by the band named NØÖV at Tribeton in Galway. The duchess revealed that Prince George has now started learning guitar.

The Duke and of Cambridge carried out a three-day royal tour to Ireland wherein they highlighted the countries' cultural connections and aimed at strengthening their relationship. During the tour that ended Friday, the couple visited multiple places, Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare, and Galway.