Prince William was reportedly not impressed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise visit to Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, he was believed to have been aghast by their audacity after all the harm they caused the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped by Windsor Castle to see the Queen for tea and meet with Prince Charles and Camilla in April. They stopped by the U.K. prior to their trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

It is said that they made their visit to Her Majesty a secret from her royal aides out of concern that someone will tap into their conversation. Prince Harry later told Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show that they had a pleasant reunion with his grandmother and that she looked well.

However, Prince William did not take the news about their visit kindly. A source claimed that he was unimpressed by his brother's actions. He reportedly found it "nauseating that Harry and Meghan seem to think they can waltz back after all the damage they've caused."

The insider told Closer magazine, "As far as William is concerned, he has no desire to play happy families with Harry and Meghan when it suits them. He has seen first-hand the chaos they have caused."

The meeting between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Charles and Camilla reportedly only lasted for 15 minutes. It involved some "clear the air" talks and is understood to have made the future king happy to see his son again. Afterwards, Queen Elizabeth II agreed to see them.

But Prince William and Kate Middleton were not around for the reunion. They were on a skiing holiday with their children. While some claimed that it was unfortunate timing, others speculated that the Cambridges just did not want to see them. The source claimed that both Prince William and Kate "have a strong sense of what is right, and as far as they're concerned, it takes more than a fleeting visit to undo all of the pain and heartache they have caused, which they are yet to publicly apologise for."