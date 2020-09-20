Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an emotional video of an Irish Guardsman being reunited with his young son on their Instagram. Their Kensington Palace's official page reposted the heartwarming clip.

In the video clip, Lcpl Laverty's little son can be seen running across a football pitch to jump into his dad's arms. The video was also posted on the Irish Guards' social media page.

"Touching moment when Irish Guardsman Lcpl Laverty returns home to surprise his son in Northern Ireland. Maintaining #family and home life is recognised as a vital corner stone in a rewarding career within the British Army.

"Lcpl Laverty is currently mid-way on an arduous and intensive machine guns course in Warminster, England," the video clip was captioned.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William is Colonel of the Irish Guards. He was appointed in the position in 2011 after taking over from Major General Sir Sebastian Roberts. His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II is the regiment's Colonel-in-Chief.

Needless to say, it wasn't long before royal fans rushed to the comment section to leave sweet notes about the moment.

"A sweet moment as Lcpl Laverty of the @IrishGuards, of which Prince William is Colonel, returns home from training to surprise his son," Kensington Palace captioned the Instagram repost.

"The most precious jewels that can be worn around your neck are the arms of your children. What a beautiful moment – I'm teary here," said one fan.

"Oh my goodness had me tears what a wonderful surprise," added another.

"Oh. My. Word. I'm crying watching this beautiful moment between father and son," a third fan commented.

In another development, Mail on Sunday reports that Kensington Palace instructed its lawyers to demand the "inaccuracies and false representations" written in Tatler magazine's 'Catherine the Great' edition be removed. The article was written byjournalist Anna Pasternak. The outlet has now agreed to cut down the online profile by nearly a quarter in its July/August edition.

The magazine made several derogatory claims including that Kate had been left "exhausted", "trapped" and "furious" with the extra workload after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Los Angeles.

Tatler's editor, Richard Dennen is an old friend of Kate from St Andrews University. At that time, a source told The Sun: "Kate remains hurt and upset by the article. It was very unpleasant. But she also feels betrayed, as Richard had been a friend from the St Andrews set. Kate never saw this coming."