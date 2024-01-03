Astrologer Debbie Frank revealed what is in the stars for Prince William this year and said it will provide some "ground-breaking moments" for the future king to make changes in favour of new initiatives.

The Prince of Wales will start the year in "planning mode during January and February as sensible Saturn schedules his responsibilities and commitments," Frank told Hello! magazine.

She added: "Springtime is high profile with an eclipsed Full Moon on his Mars on 25 March, which he shares with Catherine suggesting a team effort. This flows into the Full Moon on 25 April which puts him firmly on the map."

Come the month of May, Prince William "rides high as generous Jupiter showers him with the feel-good-factor in terms of personal and public positivity". She also said to watch out for events happening in mid-June when Uranus makes its rare crossing of Venus. The prince turns 42 years old on June 21.

"The great mover and shaker planet Uranus encourages breaking with tradition and creating new initiatives," Frank explained and said that people can expect Prince William to "make a difference" and do things his way during this time.

"Autumn is another big pulse point for the Prince. The eclipsed New Moon on his Mars in statesman-like Libra expands his reach in the world," she continued, adding: "October is going to be a power month for the Prince and Princess of Wales. The autumn and winter ready William for 2025 which continues to raise his star."

Frank shared a similar prediction for what is in store for Kate Middleton this year. She said the mum-of-three will be given several opportunities to shine in her work. Whereas Prince William will start the year planning his initiatives, the princess will "hit the ground running in January and megawatt Jupiter places all eyes upon her work and style to public acclaim".

But "the astro-placements she shares with William are also hooked into the Full Moon of 25 April, springtime pushing them both into the limelight". She said: "Summer is calmer before the autumn celestial ramp-up which starts with the eclipsed New Moon on 2nd October and continues into November and December."

November is a big month for Prince William as it when he celebrates his Earthshot Prize initiative, which he launched in 2020. He holds the Earthshot Prize awards in different countries, with Singapore being the latest to host the event.

Our favourite moments from 2023 in 📸



1/3 pic.twitter.com/Cj6sgoksAk — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) December 23, 2023

Last November, he made headlines when he announced his commitment to "go a step further" in his commitment to bringing real change to the causes he supports and not just be a patron.

"I care about so many things, and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots. I want to go a step further. I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can't," Prince William said during his visit to Singapore.

Today we are launching #Homewards, a five-year programme committed to demonstrating that it's possible to end homelessness in the UK.



Having a home is more than just bricks and mortar. What does home mean to you? pic.twitter.com/pxV5rsQK7w — Homewards (@HomewardsUK) June 26, 2023

He added: "I've been in the homelessness sector for a long time now, and so rather than just being patron, I want to do more. I want to actually build the homes, I want to provide them with the mental support, all the employment and the education they might need. So it's all these wraparound services, it's kind of going deeper and longer, than it is the case of just having loads of causes that you sort of turn up and keep an eye on."

Aside from the Earthshot Prize, which aims to tackle climate change, Prince William also launched his Homewards initiative through the Royal Foundation. The campaign is offering $3.8 million to six different locations across the U.K. as startup money for an ambitious plan to reduce homelessness through the next five years.