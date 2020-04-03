Months have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their exit, but things still remain awkward between brothers Harry and Prince William. However, they continue to talk to each other.

According to Us Weekly, the Duke of Sussex has been not only in touch with his family in London, but he is apparently "communicating a lot" with them, particularly with his father Prince Charles, who was tested positive for coronavirus, and brother Prince William.

"Charles found a great deal of comfort in their conversations while he was recuperating from coronavirus," a source told the aforementioned publication. Unfortunately, things are not too up and bright with the brothers. They reportedly are talking, but their conversations have a sense of awkwardness. The Duke of Cambridge is seemingly still upset with his brother for leaving the family behind as he remains absent during the time of coronavirus outbreak that has impacted their family and nation severely.

"They speak, but it's awkward," the source said. "He's hurt that Harry isn't in London to support the family amid the coronavirus outbreak,"the insider added.

The first announcement of Megxit was made in early January. The couples decided to step back from their royal duties as senior members of the royal family and started a life away from the UK in Canada. On Tuesday, the couple officially stepped down from their royal duties and begun a transition period in their new LA home.

However, Harry allegedly "feels bad about leaving the family at such a difficult time." It is said that the differences between the brothers are yet to be resolved, but they might already be on the path of reconciliation.

"Like any household right now, there are ups and downs," said another anonymous source. "To his credit, he tries to shield Meghan from his stress. So, he'll confide to friends in the U.K. over the phone."

The couple has recently shifted to a new address in California after leaving Canada. Just like others, they are also under lockdown and practicing social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic.