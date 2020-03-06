Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who will soon become a member of the British royal family, was spotted bonding over with his fiancée Princess Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie, weeks ahead of the wedding.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who will tie the knot at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace on Friday, May 29, were joined by Princess Eugenie for a late dinner at Isabel restaurant in Mayfair on Wednesday. In photographs obtained by Mail Online, Eugenie- the younger daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, was seen leaving the celebrity hotspot after midnight, followed by Beatrice and Mozzi.

For the outing, Eugenie was dressed in a floral print frock by Whistles, that featured a high neck, ruffled hem and smocked detailing. To beat the cold, the 29-year-old paired the floral piece with boots and a moss green coat by Maje.

She was followed by elder sister Beatrice, who looked chic in a short black dress. The 31-year-old paired the dress with a tweet cropped jacket and carried a leather holdall bag. Mozzi, meanwhile, looked regal in a navy suit and tie.

Beatrice was the maid of honour at her sister Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Eugenie is speculated to return the favour at Beatrice's wedding celebrations at Buckingham Palace.

The royal family announced Beatrice's engagement with Mozzi in September last year. After the wedding, the princess will add another title to her name, from her husband's side who belongs to an Italian aristocratic family. The 36-year-old property developer is the son of Count Alessandro 'Alex' Mapelli-Mozzi, former British Olympian and Italian nobility.

As the eldest son of the Count, Mozzi will inherit the Count title, making Beatrice a "contessa" and "Nobile Donna," or noble woman. The couple will also inherit the family's seat at one of the grandest villas in Italy- the 18th century Mapelli Mozzi palace in northern Italy.

With the May wedding, Beatrice will also become a stepmother to Christopher aka Wolfie- Mozzi's son, whom he shares with ex-partner Dara Huang. The three-year-old child will be his father's best man at the wedding, becoming the youngest best man ever at a royal wedding.