Princess Beatrice celebrated turning 32 with her family by her side on Saturday. It was her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II who lead tributes to her on the occasion of her birthday.

The British monarch marked her granddaughter's birthday on Saturday by sharing a sweet photo of the two on social media. In the picture the grandmother-granddaughter pair can be seen laughing together following a Maundy Thursday Service.

"Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday!" followed by a cake and balloon emoji. "Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 5th grandchild. This photo was taken when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster," the tweet added.

Meanwhile, her younger sister Princess Eugenie also took to Instagram and posted a sweet tribute to be older sister. She shared a throwback photo of the two that was clicked the night before Beatrice's secret wedding in July. In another picture from their childhood, the royal siblings can be seen wearing matching floral outfits as they held hands with Sarah, the Duchess of York.

"Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea. Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces," Eugenie wrote.

Beatrice's mother also wished her daughter on her birthday by sharing a photo of her daughter as a child wearing a white dress and sniffing a flower that she'd picked. Sarah called Beatrice "one of the most special people on this planet".

"Happy Happy Birthday My Dearest Beatrice. 8.8.88 at 8.18pm was one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life. You are unique and simply one of the most special people on this planet. Your ever loving and devoted Mum," Sarah wrote. She described the time when the princess was born, 8.18pm, as "one of the greatest and most proud moments of my life".