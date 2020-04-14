Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi didn't announce the delay of their wedding for the third time even after Church of England limited the ceremonies to only two guests in March in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a source has claimed to Mail Online that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi might postpone their May nuptials to the next year so they can enjoy a "much larger affair" which won't be conceivable in current times.

"As the granddaughter of the Queen, it seems unfair that Bea would have had to hide her nuptials from the public when her younger sister Eugenie did not have to. Eugenie's wedding was televised and watched by three million viewers in the UK alone," the source said.

The British royal and the Italian were due to tie the knot at The Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace on May 29, which was supposed to be followed by a wedding reception hosted by Beatrice's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace's gardens. The reception had already been cancelled soon after the outbreak of coronavirus in the United Kingdom. While announcing the cancellation, Buckingham Palace had said that the couple might have a private wedding with only a small group of family and friends.

The insider claimed that Beatrice, who already had to cancel her wedding twice due to the uproar caused by her father Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal, wants to share her special day with the public as she doesn't want to be judged for the mistakes of her father. The source added that the 31-year-old wants to obey her royal duties with a public wedding as her profile has increased after the Megxit.

"Beatrice and Eugenie's profiles and workload will increase after the departure of Harry and Meghan. Beatrice wants to show the public that she will never shirk her civic duties," the source said.

"She wants the public to see her as an individual, and not to be judged for the mistakes of her father. By next year, it would be wonderful if she could hold her head up high as she walks down the aisle in front of hundreds of people," the source further revealed.