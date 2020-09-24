Princess Beatrice of York revisited her wedding day on Wednesday as she travelled to Windsor Castle to see her wedding gown and other memorabilia at display before the exhibition opens for the public.

Princess Beatrice, who tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony on July 17, appeared delighted to see her vintage dress, her wedding shoes, and a replica of her bridal bouquet. The display at Windsor Castle will be open for visitors from Thursday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 22.

This afternoon HRH Princess Beatrice visited the special display of her wedding dress in the State Dining Room at #WindsorCastle, in advance of its opening to visitors tomorrow (24 Sept 2020). Find out more â–¶ï¸ https://t.co/FbQwY9R4pf #royalwedding. pic.twitter.com/u1ZivwfzkO — RoyalCollectionTrust (@RCT) September 23, 2020

For the special visit, Beatrice opted for a pretty floral dress by The Vampire's Wife, which she teamed with black suede stilettos by Aquazzura and a precautionary face mask featuring a colourful pattern. Caroline de Guitaut, the curator of the exhibition who also hosted the visit, said that it was a "lovely" moment for the British royal, reports Hello! magazine.

"It was a really lovely moment for her to be reunited with her dress and to be able to see it as part of the display in the state dining room," Caroline said. She further revealed that she and Beatrice spoke about the history of the vintage dress, which the princess had borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"She seemed really, really happy and we talked about the history of the dress and its wearing by the Queen and the alternations that were made to turn it into a wedding dress," Caroline said.

The ivory gown by Sir Norman Hartnell is made from Peau De Soie taffeta, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with crystal diamanté and has a geometric hand embroidered bodice, waist, and hips. It was remodelled and fitted by the queen's dresser Angela Kelly and dressmaker Stewart Parvin for Beatrice's wedding.

It was first worn by the queen for a state dinner at the British Embassy in Rome during a visit in 1961. She also wore it to the world premiere of "Lawrence Of Arabia" at the Odeon Leicester Square, in December 1962 and the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

Apart from the gown, Beatrice's wedding shoes made by Valentino and a replica of her bridal bouquet made from artificial flowers will also go on display. The original bouquet was designed by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design.

Before visiting the display at Windsor Castle, the 32-year-old was in London and was spotted on a night out with her younger sister Princess Eugenie. This is the first outing of the royal sisters since Beatrice's wedding. The duo was pictured leaving Annabel's private members club in Mayfair on Tuesday night. Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank was also accompanying them for the dinner.

While Beatrice was wearing a floral embroidered black dress and matching face mask for the occasion, Eugenie opted for a long line grey coat and paired it with a black blouse and matching leather-look leggings.