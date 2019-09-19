Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been public about their relationship. If they do announce their engagement soon, their wedding date might not be so easily decided. The couple will have to wait for Queen Elizabeth II to have time to attend the wedding.

Unlike Prince Harry and Prince William, Princess Beatrice does not need the Queen's approval to get married. The Queen's presence, however, is imperative for all important Royal Family events. The wedding of her granddaughter is not one which the Queen is likely to miss.

In 2018, The Queen and Prince Philip attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Her presence will also be expected once Beatrice and Mozzi decide to tie the knot.

Even though the Queen has delegated a large number of her responsibilities to the rest of her family, she still has a very busy schedule.

Her diary is usually full of official events where she has to make an appearance. Such events prevented her from attending the christening of Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also had to christen their youngest son, Prince Louis, in the absence of the Queen.

According to the Express, the Queen's busy schedule might mean that a 2020 wedding for Beatrice is not an option. Even though Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne, she will be expected to follow certain royal family traditions while getting married. Scheduling her wedding according to the Queen's availability is one of the common practices which will dictate the upcoming royal wedding.

The York Family's Balmoral visit might have included a discussion about Beatrice and Mozzi's relationship and engagement. The couple's announcement of their engagement is also expected shortly.

Just like her cousin Harry and sister Eugenie, it is expected that Beatrice will be tying the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor, when the time comes.