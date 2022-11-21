Princess Diana would have been left troubled by Prince Harry's behaviour and bothered by his attacks on The Firm, according to her biographer Andrew Morton.

The author of "Diana: Her True Story" said that the late Princess of Wales would have been "very conflicted" by the Duke of Sussex's attacks on the monarchy and its members. He and his wife, Meghan Markle shared a series of serious allegations against The Firm during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

These include claims of racism, accusations that King Charles III stripped his youngest son of his security and financial support after Megxit, and that Kate Middleton made the Duchess of Sussex cry.

Now the royals are reportedly bracing for more damaging revelations when Prince Harry releases his memoir titled "Spare" on Jan. 10, 2023. Morton suspects the book will be an "excoriating take-down of the way" the 38-year-old "was treated in his former life as a royal."

"The clue is in the title. He's called it 'Spare,' so he will obviously be delving into his life in the shadow of his brother. For me, it's a Cain and Abel story. I think Diana would be very conflicted now," he told The Daily Beast.

The biographer believes that Prince Harry will "move on" once his memoir is out because "you can only go on for so long blaming your dad." As for how Princess Diana would have reacted to her youngest son making a new life in the U.S.A. with Meghan Markle, he said "she would admire the fact that Harry's made a break and got out and now lives in California."

Morton explained, "She would have understood that—she herself looked at Julie Andrews' house in California, she was thinking about living there, she found America a place of openness and opportunity—so, on that side of things, she would have given Harry a round of applause." But "where she wouldn't have a round of applause for him is this dislocation" with Prince William as Princess Diana "always said she wanted Harry to be William's wingman, not a hitman."