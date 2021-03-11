Princess Diana was loyal to the monarchy and to Queen Elizabeth II according to her former butler Paul Burrell, who claimed to have received a letter from her a year before her death in 1997.

The former royal aide remembered the late Princess of Wales "as a monarchist" who "believed in the monarchy." She wrote to him in 1996 where she expressed her desire to see the monarchy thrive and shared her sympathies for the Queen.

"She wrote a letter to me the year before she died, and in it she said, 'I just long to hug my mother-in-law and tell her how deeply I understand what goes on inside her,'" Burrell shared during Wednesday's interview on "Good Morning Britain."

"She also said, 'I so want the monarchy to survive, and the monarchy must survive because it's very important to our country, it underpins who we are,'" he added.

Ranvir and Paul Burrell discuss the racism claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan in their Oprah interview. pic.twitter.com/mFsEfrk8nz — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 10, 2021

The former royal aide referenced Princess Diana's letter when asked about his views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. One of the revelations in the explosive interview included the long-rumoured rift between the Duke of Sussex and his brother the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William. Prince Harry confirmed there has been a gap between them and that they need time to patch things up.

Burrell said that Princess Diana would not have wanted to see her sons divided. She would have wanted them both happy while under the British monarchy.

"It is relevant to say Diana would have one arm around William and one arm around Harry, she would want them both to be happy. She wouldn't want them to be divided, she would want them to stand together," he shared.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of causing problems for the monarchy when they decided to step back as senior working royals and reside permanently in the U.S. The Duchess of Sussex, specifically, has been the target of such assumptions when she married into the family. On the contrary, the Duke of Sussex told Winfrey that it was his decision to take his family out of the U.K. because of the British press. He feared his family would suffer the same fate as Princess Diana. He said he took matters into his own hands because he did not receive help from The Institution, especially from his father Prince Charles.