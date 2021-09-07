Princess Eugenie is another thrifty royal who prefers to recycle clothes like Kate Middleton. She stepped out for date night with her husband Jack Brooksbank last Friday wearing a borrowed coat from her sister, Princess Beatrice.

The 31-year-old royal took a break from motherhood duties for an appearance at the Horan & Rose Gala at The Grove in Watford. She donned on a "Gloire" black fringe-trimmed maxi dress from Sandro which she had previously worn in another engagement. She then paired it with a red duster coat.

The mum-of-one looked gorgeous in her outfit and she also opted to wear her hair straight instead of her usual wavy locks. Meanwhile, Brooksbank looked dapper in a suit and tie.

Princess Beatrice wore the same jacket back in December at a film premiere, according to Hello Magazine. This is not surprising as the sisters share a close bond. The soon-to-be-mum even admitted in a previous interview that they love to share each other's wardrobes.

Read more Princess Eugenie posts loving message to sister Beatrice on her birthday

They are said to be notoriously thrifty with their clothes so they find it okay to re-wear pieces every now and then. They even seem to share the same fashion sense. Princess Beatrice also rocked a black dress with the £700 red jacket from London-based designer Galvan for an elegant finish.

Another royal who loves to recycle old clothes is Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge has been seen in numerous public engagements wearing re-fashioned clothes. She loves to recycle her wardrobe and still look good in them.

The couple was reportedly at the gala to raise funds for The Black Heart Foundation, a charity that supports "community initiatives that best support young people at the grassroots level." It funds initiatives "which create and improve educational access, learning, aspiration, and achievement for underprivileged children around the world."

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank's outing comes after they joined Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral estate in August for their first summer holiday as a family of three. They were seen arriving at Aberdeen Airport with a nanny in tow after having taken the commercial BA flight from London Heathrow. The couple welcomed their firstborn on Feb. 9. They paid a tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh when they named him August Philip Hawke.