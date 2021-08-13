Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, with their son August, were spotted arriving at Balmoral on Wednesday, days after the Royal Family received news of Prince Andrew's sexual abuse allegations.

Photos from the Daily Mail showed them disembarking from a plane at Aberdeen Airport. It is said they took a commercial BA flight from London Heathrow which arrived at 3:20 p.m. The 31-year-old royal walked out first, followed by her husband, then a nanny who is seen cradling their sleeping six-month-old son.

They were then captured on video being chauffeured in a Range Rover to Balmoral Castle to join the rest of the British royals. It has long been a tradition in the family to spend their summer holidays in the Scottish Highlands, where Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip spent their honeymoon away from the public eye.

Prior to Princess Eugenie, her parents were also seen arriving at the estate on Tuesday. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson joined the British monarch, where it is said they will hold crisis talks about the sexual abuse allegations.

The Duke and Duchess of York headed to Balmoral after Virginia Roberts Guiffre filed a lawsuit against him in New York's federal court on Monday. She accused him of "rape in the first degree" and that she was forced to have sexual intercourse with him against her will. She claimed she was "lent out for sexual purposes" by the deceased alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

It is said that the 61-year-old royal was already en route to Scotland when the legal summons arrived at his Royal Lodge home in Windsor. He reportedly has 21 days to respond or "face judgment by default."

However, the royals have been silent over the matter. Spokespeople for Prince Andrew also refused to comment on Giuffre's lawsuit. He also has not publicly commented on the allegations. It is said that he even avoided paparazzi on the way to Balmoral either by flying to a different airport instead of his usual private flights to Aberdeen or making the long drive the whole way.

Giuffre's US legal representative, David Boies, said Prince Andrew and his legal team have "a number of times over the last five years stonewalled" any attempts from their end to give him the chance to tell his side of the story. They wanted to resolve the issue "without the necessity of litigation" but their efforts have been "rebuffed."