Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in early 2021, looked radiant while attending a webinar, which marked her first royal engagement since she announced her pregnancy in September this year.

Princess Eugenie conducted a webinar in support of her anti-slavery charity on Tuesday, a picture of which was shared by the organisation on its Instagram account. The expectant mother looked happy and relaxed in the video call which she apparently attended from her home office.

For the video call, the British royal was joined by her co-founder Julia de Boinville, The Traffik Analysis Hub's Chief Executive, Neil Giles, and IBM's Global Solutions Architect, John McGrath. In its post on Instagram, Anti-Slavery Collective noted that Giles and McGrath presented their "revolutionary new global data hub that facilitates the sharing of human trafficking information" during the conversation with Eugenie and Julia.

"Using advanced cognitive technologies developed by IBM, Traffik Analysis Hub partners gather information and share highly accessible analysis of human trafficking, drawing on over 300,000 records. IBM uses AI technology to quickly analyze and process volumes of data from a variety of sources; while ensuring its security and integrity," the charity further wrote alongside a grab from the video call.

Eugenie and Julia set up the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 after they became aware of modern slavery during a trip to Kolkata, India. The charity aims to raise awareness around human trafficking through encouraging conversation, hosting leadership events, and visiting grass roots organisations. The duo recently visited a Salvation Army safe house in London in support of the charity and spoke with survivors of modern slavery.

Eugenie announced her pregnancy through her Instagram account in late September. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," the 30-year-old simply wrote alongside a picture of her and Jack and another of them holding a pair of baby bear slippers. The royal tot will be the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and eleventh in the line of succession to the British throne.