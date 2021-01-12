Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have reportedly left the Frogmore cottage, which they had loaned from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It is believed that they have moved back to the Royal Lodge, the official residence of Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

A royal biographer has claimed that the couple, who are expecting their first child, left the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor after just six weeks. In the latest episode of Omid Scobie's podcast "The HeirPod," ABC News London correspondent Maggie Rulli said: "We saw something in the news a few weeks ago about how Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had moved into Frogmore Cottage."

"Harry and Meghan had opened the doors to the home to the couple and then mysteriously there was a report that said they had moved out. And no one really knew exactly where they were," Rulli added.

Omid Scobie, who had written the biography "Finding Freedom" about Harry and Meghan, noted that the couple spent the Christmas holiday at the Royal Lodge where Eugenie grew up with her sister Princess Beatrice.

"So I imagine that's probably where they will remain up until much later in the year," he added.

Eugenie, who is expected to become a mother very soon, moved into Frogmore Cottage late last year. A source told ITV at the time: "Frogmore Cottage continues to be The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the UK, and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

The move came weeks after Harry and Meghan returned the £2.4million which was spent by the British royal court on the renovation of Frogmore Cottage last year. The Grade II-listed property was transformed from five separate apartments to a single-family home for the couple ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie.

Meanwhile, Eugenie spent most of the last year at her childhood home, where she moved with her husband ahead of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Her mother Sarah Ferguson previously said: "During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens!"