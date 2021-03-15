Princess Eugenie celebrated her first Mother's Day by sharing a photo of her son August and a greeting for her mum Sarah Ferguson.

The 30-year-old royal took to Instagram to share another glimpse at her firstborn child with husband Jack Brooksbank. The photo shows the adorable tot surrounded by pretty yellow flowers as he lay on a blanket spread on the grass.

"I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day," Princess Eugenie captioned the snap.

She also shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby bundled up in a white cloth and cradled by her mother Sarah Ferguson. She then greeted the Duchess of York a Happy Mother's Day.

"I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You've taught me so much," Princess Eugenie added and she concluded her post with "Happy Mother's Day to all."

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson remembered her own mum on Mother's Day as she shared throwback photos and also mentioned her grandson August.

"To my Mum, you are with me everyday and you would be so proud of your Great Grandson August. Thank you for all you taught me and the joy you showed me," she tweeted.

To my Mum, you are with me everyday and you would be so proud of your Great Grandson August. Thank you for all you taught me and the joy you showed me#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/JxkXTssrKa — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) March 14, 2021

Princess Eugenie and her husband welcomed their son on Feb. 9 at the Portland Hospital in London. They shared a black and white photo of their baby's tiny hands a day after his birth. The couple then posted a series of pictures of their family much to the delight of fans who wanted to see their son.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you," the princess captioned a series of Instagram photos in February which were taken by their "wonderful midwife."

"Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy," she added.

Princess Eugenie and Jack paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip through their son's name. They named the child August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.