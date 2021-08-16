Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, is taking on another job after he was photographed with bikini-clad women while at work in Italy earlier this August.

A report from the Daily Mail claimed that the 35-year old is set on a more "serious job" as director of his father's firm. He will take over George Brooksbank, who retired in June. The 72-year old worked at Pangaea Land And Property Limited, which is co-run by William Legge, 10th Earl of Dartmouth, whose grandmother is the famed novelist Barbara Cartland.

"Now that his father has retired, it's time for Jack to take over and to take on a more serious role to support his family," a source said.

It is not known if Jack will give up his responsibilities as the ambassador of tequila brand Casamigos. It was while at work that he was seen on a boat with three women, including one Italian model who was photographed topless beside him.

At the time, Princess Eugenie stayed in London at their home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor with their 6-month-old son August Philip Hawke. She knew then that her husband joined a charity gala benefitting UNICEF a day after he joined the ladies on the boat ride.

Following the release of the pictures, the royal's mother, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, defended her son-in-law and called him a loyal husband. The "Her Heart For a Compass" author said Jack is a "man of integrity" and called him one of her favourite people.

Ferguson put rumours to bed that Jack could be cheating on Princess Eugenie as she considers him a "superhero" in her book and a "fabulous husband."

"He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake," she said.

It is not known when Jack will start his position as director at Pangaea Land And Property Limited or if reports about his new role are even true. Meanwhile, he, Princess Eugenie, and August are now at Balmoral Castle where they joined Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family members for the summer holiday.