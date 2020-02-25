When Crown Princess Mary of Denmark temporarily relocated to Switzerland for the studies of her four children, her beloved pet dog Grace also moved with her. The pup accompanied the family for a trip to the snowy Swiss mountains, photographs of which were shared by Mary on Instagram.

Crown Princess Mary on Monday posted a series of pictures on Instagram that show her pet covered in snow in the mountains in Verbier. In one of the snaps, she is sitting beside her pooch dressed in ski gear and sunglasses. Another picture shows the pet dog lying on the slopes next to Mary's son Prince Vincent.

"A greeting from Switzerland where Grace enjoys life in the mountains and snow," the 48-year-old captioned the pictures.

Grace is of border collie breed, and was welcomed into the Danish royal family as a pup in 2017 after the family lost Ziggy, their previous pet dog of 12 years to chronic renal failure and osteoarthritis in April that year. In an Instagram post at the time of its death, the palace called Ziggy a "faithful and loving dog" who had "quality of life to the end" despite the disease.

Mary along with her four children- Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, eight, moved to Switzerland in January for a three-month stint at Verbier International School, to provide the royal children with a more international experience. After the school stay is complete, all four children will resume their schooling in their current classes at Tranegårdsskolen, reports Hello.

The mother-of-four stayed in the country to celebrate her recent birthday as well. The royal who turned 48 on February 5, joined her husband Crown Prince Frederik and other friends for skiing in Verbier to celebrate her special day.

The crown princess recently shared an update on their new life in Switzerland and said: "Things are going really well. The children thrive. When we made that choice, we thought it must be a great gift for our children, and after a month I can stress and say it is a huge gift and they thrive," adding that she also enjoys herself in the country.