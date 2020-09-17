Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the two daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and the Duchess of York, share a close bond. The royal siblings have reunited in London, months after Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have been isolating with her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at her childhood home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, amid coronavirus pandemic. However, it was recently reported that the couple might have relocated to their official residence Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace as they were spotted out and about in London on multiple occasions in the recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice has also returned to London, as the newly-wed was photographed shopping at a baby store last week while her husband waited in the car. This was the couple's first sighting in the United Kingdom since they returned from their low-key honeymoon in France.

It is believed that the newly-wed couple are back at Beatrice's apartment at St. James Palace in London, which she used to share with Eugenie before the latter's wedding to Brooksbank in 2018. The apartment is also just a short drive from Eugenie's three-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace, and the sisters must have had plenty of occasions to catch up with each other, reports Hello! magazine.

It is not clear if Beatrice and Edoardo will continue to live at the apartment or will start their marital life at some other residence like Eugenie did. An earlier report in the outlet stated that the duo is more likely to take up residence at the Nottingham Cottage, where the princess's cousin Prince Harry lived with his wife Meghan Markle before their wedding in 2018 and over a year after that.

If Beatrice shifts into the two-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace, she will live just footsteps away from her younger sister. Nottingham Cottage, nicknamed "Nott Cott" has often been described as snug since it is one of the smaller properties within Kensington Palace. According to reports, the house designed by Sir Christopher Wren has two reception rooms, a small kitchen, a bathroom, and a garden.