Wentworth Miller shared his autism diagnosis in a heartfelt post on social media on Tuesday.

The "Prison Break" star took to Instagram to mark a year since he received his "informal autism diagnosis, preceded by a self-diagnosis, followed by a formal diagnosis." He called it "a long, flawed process in need of updating."

"Like everyone, life in quarantine took things from me. But in the quiet/isolation, I found unexpected gifts," he began his lengthy post.

"IMO. I'm a middle-aged man. Not a 5-year-old. And (it's a "both/and") I recognise access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy," Miller continued as he shared, "Let's just say it was a shock. But not a surprise."

The "Legends of Tomorrow" actor admitted that he "doesn't know enough about autism." He is taking things slowly though and right now he is trying to evolve his understanding of it.

"Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens. That will take time. Meanwhile, I don't want to run the risk of suddenly being a loud, ill-informed voice in the room. The #autistic community (this I do know) has historically been talked over. Spoken for. I don't wish to do additional harm. Only to raise my hand, say, 'I am here. Have been (w/o realising it)'," he continued.

The 49-year-old Canadian said that he does not wish to change his diagnosis as it has been central to who he is and what he has achieved. He also shared his gratitude to those "who consciously or unconsciously" gave him "that extra bit of grace + space over the years" and allowed him to "move through the world in a way that made sense" to him whether or not it did the same for them. He closed his message with "another gift" and his initials W.M.

Miller is rarely on social media but when he does, it is for something relevant. Like in November last year he spoke up against online bullying of the LGBTQ community. He also confirmed that he will no longer reprise his role as Michael Scofield in "Prison Break" because he is done playing straight characters, given that he is gay.