Priyanka Chopra roasted her husband Nick Jonas for a recently-released special Netflix show, and was seen laughing when a guest cracked a joke about her friend Meghan Markle.

The actress was joined by her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas and a number of other celebrities including Lily Singh, Pete Davidson, and John Legend as they roasted Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas on the "Jonas Brothers Family Roast." British actor-comedian Jack Whitehall also arrived on the stage to roast the musicians, during which he cracked a joke about Meghan Markle.

Whitehall, who has cracked jokes about members of the British royal family on a number of occasions, made a quip comparing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family to the break up of the "Jonas Brothers" band in 2013. He started the bit by saying, "October 30th, 2013...the music industry's 9/11...The day of the break-up of my heart into thousand tiny pieces."

He continued, "I'm not gonna stand up here and play the blame game. We could be here all night going, 'Oh Nick said this. Nick did that.' No, it was a mutual decision to breakup so that Nick could focus on his solo career. No one's to blame except Nick whose fault it definitely was."

The comedian went ahead and gave Nick many names for his actions, including "The Brother Breaker," and "The Meghan Markle of pop." The camera then panned out to show Nick Jonas as well as his wife Priyanka Chopra laughing out loud at the pun.

The "Quantico" actress has been friends with the Duchess of Sussex since they met at an ELLE Women in Television dinner in January 2016. She was also in attendance at the latter's royal wedding with Prince Harry in May 2018.

Previous reports suggest that the Indian actress was purposely avoiding any conversation with Meghan's in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton at a Wimbledon game in July this year because of the revelations her friend made about the Cambridges in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.