Summer in the UK is perfect for enjoying gardens, beaches, countryside walks, and camping trips. But it also brings an unwelcome companion, biting insects. Mosquitoes, midges, and ticks aren't just irritating; they can also cause allergic reactions and carry diseases.

According to Public Health England, Lyme disease cases rose by 22% between 2018 and 2022, with over 7,000 confirmed cases last year. Warmer weather also means a longer insect season, making prevention more important than ever.

This guide covers the best insect repellents and mosquito nets in the UK so you can enjoy your summer without itchy interruptions.

Top Insect Repellents UK Summers Rely On

Choosing the right repellent depends on your needs. Chemical repellents with DEET or picaridin offer strong, long-lasting defence, while natural options use plant oils such as citronella.

Here are some of the best insect repellents in the UK:

How Mosquito Nets Improve Summer Comfort

Mosquito nets are an effective barrier that sprays alone can't match. They are particularly useful for camping or sleeping with windows open during warm nights.

Lifesystems Mosquito Net — treated with long-lasting insecticide, offering up to two years of protection. Bell shapes suit single beds; box styles suit doubles.

Snugpak Travel Mosquito Net — durable and portable, designed to keep even the smallest midges out.

UltraFine Pop-Up Travel Net — quick to set up and compact for storage, perfect for travellers.

A good mosquito net can make camping under the stars far more comfortable and bite-free.

Simple Tips to Maximise Insect Protection

Combining repellents with nets and protective clothing offers the best defence against bites. These simple steps can make a difference:

Apply repellent evenly to all exposed skin and reapply after swimming or heavy sweating.

Use mosquito nets indoors if windows are open overnight.

Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved clothing in the evenings.

Check for ticks after walking in woodland or grassy areas.

Effective protection isn't complicated, it's about combining the right products with simple habits.

Choosing the Best Protection for Your Needs

When choosing insect protection, consider:

Duration — high-strength repellents work longer, ideal for camping or extended outdoor trips.

Skin sensitivity — natural products are better for children and sensitive skin.

Location — DEET sprays are best for high-risk areas; natural sprays work well for everyday UK use.

Portability — compact sprays and nets suit travellers and campers.

How Insect Protection Improves Summer Experiences

According to Which?, UK families spend around £25–£40 per year on insect protection. This is a small cost for comfort, peace of mind, and safer outdoor living. Campsites in Scotland report up to a 30% drop in complaints from guests who use insect protection, a clear sign of their value.

Whether it's relaxing in your garden, hiking in the Lake District, or camping in Scotland, the right repellent and mosquito net can make a huge difference. Effective protection means more enjoyment and less scratching.

Investing in insect protection isn't just about comfort, it's about making summer outdoors more pleasant and safer for everyone.