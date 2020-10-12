When the next-generation consoles drop next month, both will deliver a new level of performance that promises a whole new experience for gamers. Aside from the stunning visuals and reduced loading times, each has its distinct features which will appeal to their respective audiences. Meanwhile, the two share one thing in common – backward compatibility – with some key differences. What Microsoft offers is a more robust package with support for three-generations worth of software (Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox). What Sony offers, on the other hand, is more modest with some notable caveats.

While this does not necessarily make the PS5 the loser in the next-generation gaming space, but the lack of compatibility for its beloved catalogue of games will discourage some people. Nevertheless, the manufacturer assures consumers that more than 4,000 titles will be playable on its new machine, reports the Independent. However, the only catch here is that "some functionalities that were available on the PS4 console may not be available on PS5 consoles."

Furthermore, some games might "exhibit errors or unexpected behaviour when played on PS5 consoles." So far, the titles indicated which will not run on the system are "Robinson: The Journey," "DWVR," "Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One," "We Sing," "TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2," "Just Deal With It!," "Hitman Go: Definitive Edition," "Shadow Complex Remastered," and "Shadwen and Joe's Diner."

Although this might sound discouraging, there are select PS4 games that will reportedly benefit from the "Game Boost" feature. Those who owned a PS4 Pro before should be familiar with how it works. For others who are not, the PS5 can take advantage of its more powerful hardware to run older games with higher frame rates and enhanced graphics. Sony is also asking gamers to avoid purchasing add-ons for the meantime until they can confirm that the title works flawlessly on the new console.

Not long ago, Sony likewise confirmed that the Dualshock 4 controller, racing wheels, flight sticks, arcade stick, and audio products officially licensed for the PS4 should work with the PS5. The only disadvantage here is that these will only do so for PS4 titles. Consumers interested to learn more about the console can check out the official website.