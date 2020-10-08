Ever since the PS5 made its debut, Sony has kept several details out of the public eye to the frustration of journalists and consumers alike. While the technical specifications have been made available ahead of the official reveal, people wanted to learn about certain aspects of the game system. After a series of PR gaffes due to the chaotic preorder process and the "Spider-Man: Remastered" upgrade issue, the manufacturer finally shared a complete overview of the console ahead of its November launch.

Last month, the Japanese electronics giant hinted that it would ship out demo units for influencers to test. Unfortunately, unlike the new streamlined interface for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – which is also on the Xbox One – Sony continues to keep the UI under wraps. However, the intricate teardown video provides an in-depth and detailed look at how PS5 engineers designed it with serviceability in mind.

The seven-minute footage features the standard PS5 model with the console's head of mechanical design Yasuhiro Ootori. Earlier, a size comparison shows that among the next-generation systems shipping out next month, it is, by far, the biggest. The presentation is entirely in Japanese, but YouTube's closed captions in English will help. When it is in a vertical position, the included stand is screwed in place for stability.

The official PS5 teardown video is here: https://t.co/dPEprfNKQX



Get up-close and personal with PS5's next-generation technology, a culmination of five years of design and development.

The removable base even features a storage compartment for the screw when the console is set horizontally and just clips on securely. He then proceeds to remove the two white panels that sandwich the main unit, which exposes the main cooling fans which draws air from both sides. The next section then shows a metal cover that can be removed to access the M.2 slot with PCIE 4.0 support. Given the file sizes of PS5 games, owners will likely spend on additional storage later on.

So far, those were the only user-serviceable parts. What followed were parts that a regular user will never probably see unless they want to void their warranty. Nevertheless, the PS5 uses liquid metal and a massive heatsink for superior cooling performance. In fact, sources claim it runs quieter than its predecessor, which also explains its gargantuan size.

Finally, the front section houses a USB-C and USB-A, while the rear holds two USB-A ports, a LAN port, HDMI port, and one for the power cord. The standard PS5 will retail for $499, while the Digital Edition costs $399. Both will initially launch for select regions on Nov. 12, while the rest of the world can get it on Nov. 19.