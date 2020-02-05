Based on the recent reports and leaks posted online, Sony might be unveiling the PS5 this month. Others claim to have narrowed it down to this week, but it remains to be seen if the speculation proves accurate. Sources say it will be revealed at a PlayStation Meeting event in New York, but the company is yet to make any announcement regarding this. Therefore, it comes as a big surprise after users noticed that the PlayStation 5 homepage is now live.

The most recent update about the new console is related to the price. In order to have a leg-up against the competition, manufacturers must position the product so that will be attractive for consumers. Although Microsoft has already revealed the Xbox Series X ahead of Sony's system, technical specifications, as well as price, are not yet available.

In an earnings call with investors, Sony Interactive Entertainment CFO Hiroki Totoki offered an explanation about the eventual cost of the PS5. He likewise noted that both companies are directly competing for the next-generation space in 2020, as reported by GameSpot. "So it is very difficult to discuss anything about the price at this time," he said.

"Depending upon the price level, we may have to determine the promotion that we are going to deploy, and how much cost we are prepared to pay. So it is a question of balance," Totoki added. While this does not really make it clear for eager buyers, he wanted people to know that the company plans to "choose the optimal approach."

Last year, Microsoft acknowledged its mistakes with the Xbox One and assured its consumers that it will not lose out on Sony when it comes to performance and pricing. Meanwhile, users noted that both the German and United Kingdom versions of the Sony website are now encouraging users to sign up in order to stay updated about future developments.

Earlier, sources discovered that Sony was busy submitting trademark applications for the PlayStation 5 in various countries. This, along with the PS5 website, are clear hints that the new console's debut is at hand. Both next-generation platforms are expected to launch this fall.