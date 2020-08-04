To date, many gaming industry analysts are already predicting a victory for Sony in the next-generation console battlefield. Most have noted Microsoft's focus on compatibility between the Xbox Series X, PC, and it's the Xbox One platform. Its competitor, on the other hand, appears to have dedicated resources to introduce new features and experiences for gamers. In fact, it already announced its next State of Play presentation which is pegged for Thursday, Aug. 16, at 1:00 p.m. PT. However, the company claims it will be more about the PlayStation VR and PS4.

Those hoping for content related to the PS5 should know that there might be snippets of updates from the third-party developers included as well. Nevertheless, despite what was already indicated, others still opt to believe in rumours wherein a surprise might be in store for those who tune in during the broadcast. To recall, Sony previously noted that its June showcase was for gameplay and trailers only, but ended up with the unveiling of the system and more.

"The episode is weighing in at 40+ minutes(!). We've got a great lineup in store featuring plenty of new gameplay footage and other game updates. Can't wait to hear what you think! And just to be super clear — there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday's episode," wrote SIE Content Communications Senior Director Sid Shuman in the company's blog.

He added: "There won't be any updates around hardware, business, preorders, or dates either. On Thursday, our focus is squarely on showcasing some cool upcoming games coming to the broader PlayStation ecosystem. Should be fun!" Unlike the cross-generation compatibility promised by Microsoft, Sony confirmed the DualShock 4 will work on the PS5, but only for supported PS4 games via its backward compatibility function.

Meanwhile, licensed "special peripherals" for the PS4 such as flight sticks, arcade sticks, and steering wheels should work with both PS5 and PS4 titles. Nevertheless, the company issued a disclaimer which stated: "We do not guarantee the operation of all officially licensed products or peripheral devices of other companies. Please check the manufacturer for the compatibility status of PS5 and each game title."

Equally interesting is a recently published patent which has led people to speculate on the modular nature of the PS5. This might be one of the reasons why Sony has not yet disclosed everything about its latest gaming machine. Perhaps the upcoming State of Play will reveal more.