Sony and Microsoft's next-generation hardware has generated a lot of publicity in the past few months. As such, the moment preorders went live, all allocated stocks were quickly snapped up by consumers and resellers. Those that belong in the latter group have been frowned upon by the gaming industry. They involve individuals – who with the help of bots – purchase as many units as they can with the intent to sell these at more than the retail price. However, there might still be some retailers that will open more preorder slots soon.

Given the demand among gamers who want to be one of the first people to play on the latest platforms, the resale market is expected to cash in this holiday season. While the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will likely have enough stocks even beyond launch day, the PS5 – both standard and Digital Edition version – will probably see shortages until 2021.

Even after Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced plans to have more units ready before launch, the manufacturing facilities might not be able to keep up due to the ongoing health crisis. As such, those interested can probably try their luck and regularly check with their local retailers for any updates. Meanwhile, a report from Forbes might have just identified some outlets that could have additional preorders available soon.

According to sources, buyers can check with antonline which claims it will open new preorders for the PS5 and Xbox Series S by 2:00 p.m. ET Tuesday. Just like the ones before it, this will be highly limited and might quickly sell out. It seems odd because the company claims they are "America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge gaming and computer technology."

To date, out of the six major retailers such as Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target, only the first two offer signups to be notified for preorders. The rest, on the other hand, don't have slots open currently for preorder. So far, gaming pundits have highlighted the fact that those who miss out on the launch of the Xbox Series X and PS5 will not necessarily be left out. With only a few next-generation titles available upon launch, there are still several AAA games for current-generation consoles.