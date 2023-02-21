The word on the street is that Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones later this year. To recap, the Korean brand took the wraps off its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 premium phones in 2022. The foldable phones came with an improved design and upgraded hardware.

Samsung isn't likely to show off its next-gen foldable phones anytime soon. Still, a few pieces of vital information regarding the company's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phone have surfaced online. The new leak suggests the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will undergo a major design overhaul.

The Korean smartphone giant's clamshell-style phone will reportedly sport a bigger display than Oppo's existing foldable handset. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 premium foldable phones in 2023. These devices could go official at Samsung's next Unpacked 2023 event.

However, Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet. To recap, the company introduced its current-gen foldable phones back in August 2022. So, it will be interesting to see whether the company will launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 around the same time this year.

While nothing is set in stone yet, reliable tipster Ice Universe has divulged key details about the Galaxy Z Flip 5's display. To those unaware, Ice Universe has a strong track record of sharing accurate information regarding upcoming products. Now, IU believes the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will sport a bigger external display.

I can say for sure The external screen of Galaxy Z Flip5 It is bigger than the external screen of OPPO Find N2 Flip. pic.twitter.com/E9HjUeW2ZR — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 20, 2023

The outer screen will be larger than the displays on the existing Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Oppo's Find N2 Flip. For comparison, the Find N2 Flip features a 3.26-inch cover display, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch outer display. The taller screen will enable users to perform multiple tasks such as checking notifications, replying to messages, and more.

It is still unclear whether Samsung will use a smaller battery to make space for the display components. Also, details about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen size are still scarce. Past leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC under the hood. Moreover, the device could sport a 6.7/6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display.

This screen is expected to support a Full HD+ resolution and offer a 120Hz refresh rate. In the photography department, the device could feature two cameras on the back. This rear camera setup will reportedly include a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Galaxy Flip 4 uses a 3700mAh battery with 15W charging support to draw its juices. Upfront, the phone houses a 10MP selfie camera.