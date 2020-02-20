As Prince Andrew celebrated his 60th birthday, his mother Queen Elizabeth II made a visit to Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospital on Wednesday. The royal looked in high spirits as she visited the hospital and met with children.

According to Daily Mail, the 93-year-old monarch was dressed in a vibrant purple wool dress paired with a matching coat and hat. She accessorised her attire with her all-time favourite pearls and an amethyst brooch, and she carried a black Launer handbag.

The royal arrived at the facility in her chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce to inaugurate the new dental hospital that also provides care services for ear, nose, and throat conditions. As she stepped down from her car, she was greeted by an excited crowd and enthusiastic onlookers.

The new hospital is a part of the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; therefore it will provide treatment for medical conditions related to ears, nose, throat, and dental. With 230 years of devoted to healthcare, the institutions are expected to do some exceptional work in the health sector.

During the royal visit, Queen Elizabeth II met with the staff and patients at the hospital. She even took time to interact with young patients on the paediatric floor where the children enjoyed recreational activities. As per the Telegraph, the queen spoke to children who were preparing for treatment with braces and revealed that even she sported the dental equipment a long time ago.

"I had wires, luckily it was a very long time ago," the she said.

"I think it's worth it, in the end," the queen added.

Meanwhile, the queen's visit comes on the day of Prince Andrew, Duke of York's birthday. He is the third child and second son to the queen and Prince Philip. And he is eighth in the line of succession to the throne.

On this occasion, the royal family took to Twitter to mark the birthday of the royal.

On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years.



Happy Birthday to The Duke of York. pic.twitter.com/zoZErBHQbG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 19, 2020

"On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years.

Happy Birthday to The Duke of York," read the caption on the post.

The duke stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 after the controversial News Night interview where he admitted his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.